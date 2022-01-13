Bigg Boss 15: Audience's most favourite contestant is...

Mumbai: Controversies, fights, friendship, romance and drama — Bigg Bigg Boss 15 has seen it all. The reality show is just two weeks away from its conclusion, housemates are battling hard with all their efforts to reach the finale. The contestants who are left in the race are — Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Ahead of the finale, the audience has revealed their favourite contestant among all inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

Pratik Sehajpal wins Bigg Boss 15’s biggest poll

In a poll conducted by The Real Khabri, the viewers were asked to vote for their most favourite contestant. Pratik Sehajpal took the lead with maximum votes. He is followed by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The audience’s most favourite list is as follows:

Pratik Sehajpal — 36.8%

Karan Kundrra — 34.2%

Tejasswi Prakash — 29%

Biggest Poll on #BiggBoss15



Who is your Favourite Contestant and who are you going to vote for on #BiggBoss15 Finale#KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash#PratikSehajpal — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 12, 2022

Poll Result on Private mode. Lets see what changes after Account is made Public pic.twitter.com/lesuHniMo6 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 12, 2022

BB 15’s TOP 3

Going by the social media buzz, the contestants who are going to reach the top 3 are Pratik, Karan and Tejasswi. It is also being said that Karan is having the maximum chance of lifting the trophy, while either Pratik or Tejasswi will walk home with the runner-up title.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty has become the new captain of Bigg Boss 15. She downgraded Tejasswi from the VIP status after which Teja lost her Ticket To Finale. She is currently battling against Pratik Sehajpal to win back her status. We will get to see the winner of the task in tonight’s episode.