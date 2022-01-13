Inside Mouni Roy’s beautiful wedding venue W Goa: Photos, cost

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who is best known for her role in TV soap Naagin, is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. Hailing from Bengaluru, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman. Reportedly, the actress will be getting married in a hush-hush wedding in the presence of close friends and family on January 27 in Goa.

Reports also have it that W hotel near Vagator beach is the confirmed venue for Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar’s lavish wedding.

According to Hindustan Times, “A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.”

Mouni Roy’s wedding venue photos

As the internet is buzzing with the hot news of Mouni Roy’s wedding, let’s have sneak-peek inside the the plush sea-facing resort, W Hotel which is nothing but a dreamy place. Scroll down to see the pictures.

Prices at W Hotel, Vagator Beach

The cost per night of a basic room is nearly Rs 20,000, according to one of the online travel website. The prices depend on the kind of room you take.

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar wedding guest list

Celebrities who are expected to attend Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s big day are producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, former actress Aashika Goradia.