‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant, ‘Titliyan’ hitmaker Afsana Khan gets married

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Afsana Khan, who belted out the hit song ‘Titliyan’, has tied the knot with singer Saajz.

Afsana got married on Saturday. The singer shared a motley of pictures on Instagram posing with Saajz. She chose a fiery orange lehenga and eye-catching jewellery while her husband Saajz wore a sequined white sherwani and orange turban.

She captioned the image: “r happily ever after begins now #afsaajz.”

Afsana also shared a string of pictures from her mehndi (henna) ceremony, which was attended by former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants such as Rakhi Sawant, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Bagga among many others.

Several other ‘Bigg Boss’ participants like Rakhi, Himanshi, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Yuvika Chaudhary attended her wedding.

Afsana and Saajz recently dropped a new song ‘Behri Duniya’. Sung by the newly-wed couple, the track features Nikki Tamboli.

Afsana is also known for songs such as ‘Kamaal Karte Ho’ and ‘Jooda’. Saajz has lent his vocal prowess and featured in the song, ‘Allah Khair Kare’, along with Himanshi.