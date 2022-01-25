Bigg Boss 15: Fans announce WINNER of the season

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has entered it last leg and is all set to pull down its curtains. According to latest update, the star-studded grand finale is scheduled to take place on January 29 and 30 at 8pm.

Seven strong contestants who are left in the finale race of Bigg Boss 15 are — Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal. The last night’s episode saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale getting eliminated from house.

Bigg Boss 15 Winner

Fans, who are curious to know who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, have put out their verdict on social media platform ahead of the finale. According to avid watchers of the show, Karan Kundrra has maximum chances of lifting the precious trophy this year. Hashtags such as ‘BB 15 Winner Karan’, ‘Emerging Winner Karan’ and ‘Karan is the Boss’ have been trending on Twitter.

In a poll conducted by Bollywood Life too, netizens seem to have declared Karan Kundrra as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Karan has got maximum votes followed by Tejasswi and Pratik. Latest buzz is that, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a couple — Tejasswi and Karan will fight for the trophy. This means, they are going to be in the top 2 of this season.

What’s your take on this? Karan, Pratik or Tejasswi– who do you think is the most deserving winner of Bigg Boss 15?