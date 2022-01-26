Bigg Boss 15 final prediction: Winner, runner-up, top 3

Mumbai: The wait is finally over. Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is almost here and we already got our top 6 finalists of the season — Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Rakhi Sawant became latest housemate to get eliminated from the show.

As BB 15 is all set to pull down its curtains on January 30, social media platforms are buzzing up with polls and discussions on the probable winner and runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 Winner, Runner-up

Well, going by the buzz, Karan Kundrra is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi Prakash is going to bag first runner-up, Pratik Sehajpal will walk home with second runner-up title, say fans.

Bigg Boss 15 Top 3 finalists

According to loyal viewers of BB 15, Karan, Tejasswi and Pratik are going to bag top 3 positions. Shamita Shetty might take over the fourth position followed by Rashami Desai.

It is also being said that Nishant Bhat might walk home with money bag offer.

The grand finale of the show will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 pm on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is going to make a starry appearance on the finale night. She will be gracing the stage to pay a tribute to her good friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Check out the promo here.