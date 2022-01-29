Bigg Boss 15 finale: Shweta Tiwari reveals TOP 3, Karan out!

Mumbai: Just a day more and Bigg Boss 15 will get its winner of the season. Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai are six finalists who are battling to grab the trophy. While fans are curious to know the winner of BB 15, Shweta Tiwari dropped a hint about the Top 3 finalists of Salman Khan-hosted show.

Bigg Boss 4 winner, Shweta Tiwari was spotted at Bigg Boss sets yesterday. The actress will be seen performing in the star-studded grand finale of the reality show which is all set to air tonight and tomorrow. After wrapping up her shoot, Shweta had a quick conversation with paparazzi outside her vanity van.

When asked about the winner of the show, she said, “Winner nahi bata sakti yaar (I can’t tell you the winner).” She went on to name her top three picks – Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Viral Bhayani shared her video on Instagram and fans have been going gaga over the same. Many even are asking about Karan Kundrra’s position as he is believed to be one of the top and strongest contenders of Bigg Boss 15.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 15? Drop your favourite contestant’s name in the comments section below.