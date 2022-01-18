Bigg Boss 15: Popular contestant ousted from TOP 2, check poll

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to the finale. From their ugly spats, friendships to strategies, each contestant is making headlines for multiple reasons every day. After Rajiv Adatia’s wild card entry on Monday, a total of 10 contestants are currently left in the race.

Bigg Boss 15 contenders who hold VIP status inside the house are — Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Rakhi Sawant. The non-VIPs are — Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rajiv Adatia.

Bigg Boss 15 Top 2

In the latest poll conducted by Bigg Boss Tak (a popular Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss), the audience was asked who they think will reach the top 2. Majority of the viewers have voted for Karan and Pratik. While Karan and Tejasswi got 42.4% of the votes, Karan and Pratik won the poll by receiving 48.5% of the votes.

There is a strong buzz that Karan will only win Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik will walk home with the first runner-up title. Tejasswi might take the third position and according to several watchers, she may win the second runner-up title.

Karan Kundrra is among the strongest contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. He was among the first few to get the Ticket to Finale and has been playing well. The actor has been constantly in the limelight owing to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. He has also been popular in the house for his strong friendship with Umar Riaz.

On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal, who is also one of the top contenders in BB15, has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs with quite an interesting gameplay. He comes out as a strong player among others and fans are have been loving his style since the show’s inception.

While it was earlier reported that the makers are planning to wrap up Bigg Boss 15 by mid-January, Salman formally announced the show’s extension for two weeks. The grand finale is expected to take place next week. An official announcement is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more stories on Bigg Boss 15.