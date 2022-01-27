Bigg Boss 15: Rohit Shetty picks WINNER of the show

Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is all set to get its winner. The grand finale episodes, which will be aired on Saturday and Sunday, will witness six finalists — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

Ahead of the finale, former Bigg Boss contestants and popular personalities from the film industry are discussing constantly BB 15 and its contestants on social media. Filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi show host Rohit Shetty too is cheering for his favourite contestant Tejasswi Prakash.

Rohit Shetty roots for Tejasswi Prakash

Rohit spoke about supporting Tejasswi in a recent media interview saying that he want her to win the show. He said, “I want Tejasswi Prakash to win the show because she is very entertaining and a strong contestant. I love her humour.”

Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash (Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash’s journey in Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash appears to be the fans’ hot favourite contestant since day 1. Fans have supported her consistently and with loyalty through all her ups and downs. The actress has been winning hearts and votes with her bindass and bubbly personality inside the house. She has also been making headlines for her strong relationship with co-contestant Karan Kundrra.

Bigg Boss 15 finale will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 PM on Colors and Voot. Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Nishant, Rashami and Pratik will give a tough competition to each other to win the trophy and the prize money.

It’s a HUNARBAAZ thing , not journey video and everyone has been given a character..#PratikIsTheBoss

PRATIK DESERVES BB TROPHY pic.twitter.com/ilsDeXoCIc — Prashant Shokeen (@PrashantShokee7) January 26, 2022

