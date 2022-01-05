Bigg Boss 15 Ticket To Finale winners list; Tejasswi Prakash out

Mumbai: India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 15 is heading closer to its grand finale. The Salman Khan’s hosted show’s recent couple of episodes were full of entertainment and high drama. We saw the Ticket To Finale tasks getting canceled one after the other due to the the housemates’ stubbornness. Contestants breaking the house rules repeatedly was another reason.

Bigg Boss 15 Ticket To Finale Winners

In the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 15, four popular TV personalities namely Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh entered a secret part of the house and faked as contestants to challenge the housemates in different tasks.

Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, and Karan Kundrra were announced as the winners of the Ticket to Finale Tasks. Currently, these three contestants have joined Rakhi Sawant in the finale week.

Nominated contestants

Apart from Rashami, Umar, Karan and Rakhi, the rest of the contestants — Pratik, Nishant, Abhjijit, Tejasswi, Shamita and Devoleena have been nominated for the next elimination round. It is being said that more than one person could be evicted this week.

It will be really interesting to see who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 15 this week. Who do you think will be show the door of exit? Also, who do you think is the deserving winner of the show?