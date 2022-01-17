Bigg Boss 15 Top 5: Umar Riaz removed, Nishant Bhat back in list

Mumbai: With just two weeks left for the finale of Bigg Boss 15, housemates are giving their best to grab their position in the finale week and lift the coveted trophy. The contestants who have got the VIP status after winning Ticket To Finale are — Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Rakhi Sawant.

Ormax media‘s weekly rating report is out and like every week Tejasswi Prakash is on the top of the list followed by Karan Kundrra. But there is a slight change in the list due to Umar Riaz’s elimination from the show. Check it out below.

Bigg Boss 15 top 5 contestants

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Shamita Shetty

Pratik Sehajpal

Nishant Bhat

Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving a lot of flak since past one week as many are claiming that she play sympathy and woman card inside the house. Despite of all this, she has made it to the top position on this list. She seems to be the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 15 currently.

Umar Riaz was in the fourth position last week. He was followed by Pratik who has now managed to bag the fourth positon. For the unversed, Umar was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 after his physical fight with Pratik.

