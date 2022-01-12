Bigg Boss 15: Top contestant removed from finale week

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s last night’s episode saw the VIP contestants fighting for the captaincy task. The housemates who took part in the task were — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty. The non-VIP contestants of the home who had the power to decide who will be the captain. All of them ‘ploy and plot’ to vote for Shamita and finally make her win the task. With this Shamita becomes the new captain and will ruling the house.

Now, with Shamita Shetty having the power, she uses it to her own advantage and downgrades Tejasswi Prakash and removes her from the VIP status. With this, Tejasswi even loses her Ticket To finale. This creates a huge war of words between Teja and Shamita.

With Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale’s removal, only three VIP contestants are left in Bigg Boss 15. They are — Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty.

According to Bigg Boss 15 Live Feed, task was conducted between Pratik and Tejasswi. It seems Pratik had won it and became the new VIP member of the house. However, as of now BB 15 has only 3 VIP members. We will have to wait till the episode to air to know who have made it to the finale week.

