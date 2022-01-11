Bigg Boss 15: Two contestants removed from Ticket To Finale list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing new twists and turns with each passing day. On Monday, host Salman Khan announced that the show has been extended for two more weeks. Bigg Boss was seen announcing that the race to the finale will go a little longer now. This means the grand finale is expected to take place in February first week. An official announcement on it is still awaited.

The last night’s episode also saw BB announcing that the housemates who are yet to get a ‘Ticket to Finale’ will now get a chance to fight for it and replace the ones already with the finale badge.

Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale lose VIP badge

During the nomination task on Monday, the contestants voted against each other. Each housemate was asked to give two names who deserve to get nominated for the next elimination round. After the task, Bigg Boss announced that Abhijit and Rashami received the most votes, and hence they lost the ticket to the finale and even got nominated.

Umar Riaz eliminated from Bigg Boss 15

In one of the biggest surprises and shocking elimination in Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz was evicted from the house following his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Post his elimination, 9 contestants are left in the house who play the game further.

Meanwhile, Pratik, Devoleena or Nishant, who do you think is the deserving contestant to win Ticket To Finale? Also, who is not so deserving among VIP contestants — Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi and Shamita?

