Bigg Boss 15's confirmed grand finale date is...

Mumbai: India’s most-watched reality show Bigg Boss 15 sailing towards its finale. The show, which is getting spicy with each passing day, is now slowly picking up its TRPs. It has got its seven Ticket To Finale winners — Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale who are now VIP contestants of the house. The rest of the three non-VIPs are Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

And now, ardent fans of Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 15 are eagerly waiting for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 as they are keen to know which celebrity will lift the winner’s trophy. The latest promo by Colors channel announces the replacement for Bigg Boss 15 with Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar’s new show Hunarbaaz. Going by the teaser clip, Hunarbaaz will take over the weekend slot from January 22. Daily soap Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan will telecast at 10:30pm slot from January 24 on weekdays. This means, BB 15 is ending by January 15 or 16.

Earlier, we have informed you that makers are planning to wrap up Bigg Boss 15 as soon as possible due to its low TRPs. The show is not getting any extension contrary to the rumours.

BB 15 winner, runner-up, top 3

According to social media buzz and predictions made by The Real Khabri, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are likely to reach top 3. It is being said that with Tejasswi or Karan will lift the trophy the coveted trophy this year. Pratik might walk home with first or second runner-up title.