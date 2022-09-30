Bigg Boss 16: 3 BB 15 contestants to participate, check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been making headlines for quite some time now. The show is all set for its grand premiere tomorrow, October 1. The interesting list of controversial contestants and theme of this season have left fans super excited about the show.

It is being said that the new edition of the controversial reality show will see some of the former BB contestants joining it to make it spicier. Earlier, we exclusively informed you that five ex-Bigg Boss contestants including Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Tanisha Mukherjee will be entering Salman Khan‘s show as ‘Villains’ to trouble the housemates.

Tejasswi, Karan in BB 16

Now we hear that three contestants from the 15th season will be seen inside Bigg Boss 16. According to Bigg Boss Tak (a popular Twitter handle decided to Bigg Boss news), Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia will be seen entering the show as ‘seniors’. They will stay inside the house for almost one week.

“BB15 Winner “Tejasswi Prakash”, 2nd Runner-up “Karan Kundrra” and former contestant “Rajiv Adatia” to enter Bigg Boss 16 Circus House with 3 Wild Card in Week2. They will stay inside the house with contestants for a week,” the latest tweet by Bigg Boss Tak read.

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak



BB15 Winner "Tejasswi Prakash", 2nd Runner-up "Karan Kundrra" and former contestant "Rajiv Adatia" to enter Bigg Boss 16 Circus House with 3 Wild Card in Week2. They will stay inside the house with contestants for a week.



Like-👎 pic.twitter.com/H6LTQs5pwx — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2022

This piece of information has left ‘TejRan’ fans super excited as they will get to see their favourite BB jodi once again on television.

Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants

Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, among others, have been confirmed to take part in the upcoming season.

