Bigg Boss 16: 3 NEW names of contestants will surprise you!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is all set to hit the TV screens in just a couple of days. Superstar Salman Khan will be taking the charge as the host. Several popular celebrities are in talks with the makers who will be seen participating in the new season of the controversial captive reality show.

Earlier, we gave you a list of stars approached for Bigg Boss 16. Siasat.com brings you a set of a few more celebrities who are confirmed to take part in the upcoming season of India’s biggest reality show. Read on to know more.

3 New Contestants Names Revealed

As per sources, former Miss India contestant and Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the next contestant of BB 16. Soundarya Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are the next two confirmed female participants of the show. Makers have also released a couple of videos asking fans to guess the contestants names. Check them out below.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Instagram) Soundarya Sharma (Instagram) Surbhi Jyoti (Instagram)

Munawar Faruqui quits Bigg Boss 16

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, who almost signed the contract, confirmed in his latest Instagram live session that he is not doing Bigg Boss 16. According to reports, another confirmed contestant Shivin Narang has also opted out of the show and makers are reportedly looking for his replacement. More details are awaited.

Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants List

So, the updated list of of confirmed housemates of BB 16 goes as follows:

Shaleen Bhanot

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Manya Singh

Tina Dutta

Sreejita De

Gautam Vig

Soundarya Sharma

Gori Nagori

Surbhi Jyoti

Shiv Thakre

Bigg Boss 16 is set to begin from October 1 on Colors TV.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.