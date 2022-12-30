Bigg Boss 16: 3rd male contestant removed from show, check name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is only getting interesting with each passing day. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is close to completing three months successfully. BB 16 is currently in 12th week and the nominated contestants for this week’s elimination round are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.

Vikkas Manaktala Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

According to inside sources, we hear that Vikkas Manaktala has been eliminated from the show after getting least votes compared to other nominated housemates. His eviction will be showcased in the Saturday’s weekend ka vaar episode.

EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED#VikkasManaktala has been eliminated from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 29, 2022

Despite his efforts and strategy, Vikkas failed to impress the audience with his performance on the show. As a result, he got eliminated, becoming the fifth contestant to be voted off in this season. For the unversed, Vikkas entered the show a couple of weeks ago as a wild card contestants along with Sreejita.

Shiv Thakare is the current captain of Bigg Boss 16 house. Guest list of upcoming weekend ka vaar episodes include — Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia and Dharmendra.

