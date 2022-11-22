Bigg Boss 16: 5 contestants nominated; Ankit Gupta enters list

MC Stan has been nominated by Salman Khan for the next 4 weeks post his physical fight with Shalin Bhanot

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 22nd November 2022 11:25 am IST
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Twitter)

Mumbai: Tables have turned inside Bigg Boss 16 house as Shiv Thakare has been elected as the captain for the second time. After a lot of discussions, the housemates came together and decided that Shiv should be re-elected as the captain.

And now, it’s time for another nomination round. According to Live Feed, five housemates have been nominated for this week’s elimination process. They are — MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Stan has been nominated by Salman Khan for the next 4 weeks post his physical fight with Shalin Bhanot. Other four contestants (Archana, Ankit, Soundarya and Sumbul) have been nominated during the task. More details about the task will be shown in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Gautam Vig became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. Earlier, Sreejita De, Manya Singh and Gori Nagori had bid goodbye to the show.

Which contestant do you think will be removed from Bigg Boss 16 house this week? Comment your thoughts below.

