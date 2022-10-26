Bigg Boss 16: 7 contestants in danger zone; Abdu Rozik joins list

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw a sword of fear looming over contestants with the nomination task announcement. Seven contestants have been nominated for this week’s elimination round. They are —

Abu Rozik

Shiv Thakare

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Gautam Vig

Tina Datta

Gori Nagori

Soundarya Sharma

However, among all, Abdu Rozik’s nomination has left fans disappointed. Abdu aka ‘Chota Bhaijaan‘ has been winning hearts since the first episode with his cuteness and warm personality. He has already created quite a sensation on Bigg Boss 16 and has become the viewers’ favourite in no time. Considering this, Abdu’s nomination has come as shock to the loyal viewers of the show. #AbduRozik has been trending on Twitter since yesterday with several netizens extending their vote and support to the contestant.

Manya Singh became the latest contestant to big goodbye to Bigg Boss 16 after Sreejita De. It is being said that Ankit Gupta has become the new captain of the house after Archana Gautam.

