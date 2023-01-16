Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik reveals WINNER name, check here

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is just a month away from its finale and the top 9 contestants are battling hard against each other to impress the audience. Fans are curious to find out which contender will lift the trophy this year.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner Name

Internet sensation Abdu Rozik, who took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 on Saturday, interacted with the media after stepping out of the house. The singer got candid about his views on the other contestants on the show and also revealed winner according to him. Not just one, but in multiple interviews Abdu said that Shiv Thakare is having high chances of winning Bigg Boss 16.

Second name that he took was of MC Stan. He sees Stan and Shiv in top 3 of the show. Check out his videos below.

Speaking about Shiv Thakare, the Bigg Boss Marathi winner entered the 16th season of Hindi version as a wild card contestant and quickly made a name for himself with his strong personality and strategic gameplay. He formed strong alliances and impressed both the audience and host Salman Khan with his honesty and sincerity.

Throughout the season, Shiv was a strong contender for the top spot, and if he wins Bigg Boss 16 it will come as no surprise to fans who have been rooting for him since the start.

Top 9 Contestants