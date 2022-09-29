Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: 16 contestants to enter the house on…

Bigg Boss 16 premiere episode will be shot on Friday, September 30

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 29th September 2022 11:30 am IST
Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: 16 contestants to enter the house on...
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia and Rapper Mc Stan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 premiere is just a day away. The controversial captive reality show is all set to hit the screens with a bang on Saturday, October 1. Makers are leaving no stone untured create the hype among audience for the new season by sharing promos of contestants.

Some of the confirmed participants who are set to enter Salman Khan’s show are — Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Toqueer Khan, rapper MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakre, among others. Like every year, this season too will see 15 to 16 housemates getting locked inside the show on the premiere day.

Giving more insights on the same, a source close to show informed Siasat.com that shortlisting of the contestants has been completed and all the confirmed stars signed the dotted lines. They are expected to enter the house tomorrow, Friday. “Salman Khan will shooting the premiere episode with all contestants on September 30. The episode will be aired on Colors TV on October 1, Saturday,” source said.

MS Education Academy

Recently, Munawar Faruqui, Divyanka Tripathi and Shivin Narang have confirmed to their fans that they are not a part of Bigg Boss 16. However, Munawar fans are still hoping to see him on the show and are wondering if his posts about BB are just a publicity stunt.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button