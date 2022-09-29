Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: 16 contestants to enter the house on...

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 premiere is just a day away. The controversial captive reality show is all set to hit the screens with a bang on Saturday, October 1. Makers are leaving no stone untured create the hype among audience for the new season by sharing promos of contestants.

Some of the confirmed participants who are set to enter Salman Khan’s show are — Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Toqueer Khan, rapper MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakre, among others. Like every year, this season too will see 15 to 16 housemates getting locked inside the show on the premiere day.

Giving more insights on the same, a source close to show informed Siasat.com that shortlisting of the contestants has been completed and all the confirmed stars signed the dotted lines. They are expected to enter the house tomorrow, Friday. “Salman Khan will shooting the premiere episode with all contestants on September 30. The episode will be aired on Colors TV on October 1, Saturday,” source said.

Recently, Munawar Faruqui, Divyanka Tripathi and Shivin Narang have confirmed to their fans that they are not a part of Bigg Boss 16. However, Munawar fans are still hoping to see him on the show and are wondering if his posts about BB are just a publicity stunt.