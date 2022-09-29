Exclusive: Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 house are here!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is set to go on floors tomorrow as the makers are gearing up for the shoot of the premiere episode which will be aired on October 1. Host Salman Khan interacted with the media on Tuesday during which he introduced the first contestant of the show — Abdu Rozik.

The controversial reality show is just a day away from the premiere and fans are super eager to know more about the show including the house photos. And, the wait is finally over! Scroll ahead and check out the first glimpses of BB 16 home.

Bigg Boss 16 House Photos

(Photo Credits: @abhi_arora.7)

House Theme

According to the information that we received from our exclusive source close to the show, the theme for the 16th season of Bigg Boss is ‘circus’. Unlike every season, BB 16 will have four separate bedrooms this year — Vintage Room, Fire Room, Cards Room and Black & White Room. Host Salman Khan will be the ‘ringmaster’ of the house, source revealed.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List

Participants who are finalised to take part in Bigg Boss 16 are —

Shaleen Bhanot

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia,

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Manya Singh

Tina Dutta

Sreejita De

Gautam Vig

Soundarya Sharma

Gori Nagori

Shiv Thakre

Are you excited for for the show to begin? Comment your favorite contestant below.