‘Indian Idol 13 is a scam, fake show,’ say viewers – know why

Mumbai: Sony TV’s popular music reality show Indian Idol is currently airing its 13th season. Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are seen judging the show while Aditya Narayan hosts it.

Indian Idol 13, that kick-started on September 10, has wrapped up its auditions across the country. The top 15 contestants who entered the competition are — Vineet Singh, Sanchari Sengupta, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Shivam Singh, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal, Kavya Limaye, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy and Shagun Pathak. The list was shared on Sony TV’s Instagram handle.

The show is just in its early weeks and is already facing the wrath of audience. Well, viewers were left unhappy after they saw contestant Rito Raba’s name missing from the top 15 list. Calling his elimination ‘biased’ and ‘unfair’, netizens demanded the makers to bring the singer back on the show. Several social media users called the show a ‘scriped’, and a ‘scam’. #BoycottIndianIdol is also trending on Twitter.

Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna too tweeted about Rito’s talent. Sharing a video, he wrote, “क्या आपने सुना? Amazed by the immeasurable talents that our #NorthEast people have. Once again a son of the proud soil of #ArunachalPradesh have lifted the spirits of the Northeast and made it to the National Platform with his enchanting and melodious voice. More power to him.”

One social media user responded to his tweet writing, “But They rejected talents like Ritu Ribo and Nahid from northeast states. Woh pehle wala Indian idol ab nahi raha sir. Totally controlled show I think. Ek jeise judge har bar lete hain sir. Disappointed to all genuine regular fans of Indian Idol. #ScriptedshowIndianIdol.”

Check out a few other reactions below.

#indianidol13 disappointed in the show!

Been a follower since eternity, but…no more!#Ritoriba deserved to be in the galas!

Anyway, saved me a lot of time this year.

Thank you #fremantle #SonyLIV #sonytv #indianidol — Sourabh Singh (@meetbooklovers) September 25, 2022

#boycottindianidol totally scam !!! Ritu riba is more talented… — Sajid khan (@sajidwashere) September 25, 2022

REJECTING TALENT LIKE #Rito_Riba, THEY Again Proved That #IndianIdol13 is Totally Fake,Scripted ! #BoycottIndianIdol — S I D D H A R T H (@Siddharthsarm19) September 29, 2022

Your voice is the heart of the people of the North East.#BoycottIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/yVw9joWiQf — Moni (@Moni386611911) September 28, 2022

They insult and neglect NorthEast..#RitoRiba is the best singer among the participants in indian idol13.He deserved the golden mic but He was disqualified and ignored by the untalented person..He have exceptional talent and natural ability…#BoycottIndianIdol #iAmNehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/UxS76BtyGO — Rafi_moni (@RabikulIslam15) September 28, 2022

#BoycottIndianIdol What a poor decision by the panel to eliminate #rituriba ! This is how you trample a talent! — Deep Dive📚 (@DeepDiveLife) September 28, 2022

What’s your take on this issue? Do you also think Indian Idol is scripted? Comment your thoughts below.