Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan’s salary, net worth 2022

Mumbai: Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan, one of the richest actors of India, is currently making headlines for his upcoming show Bigg Boss 16 where he will be seen as a host. His fee for the same is one of the most talked about topics every year. It was earlier speculated that the star is getting a whopping amount of Rs 1000cr as his salary for the whole season of BB 16. However, Salman quashed all such reports during the show’s press event last night.

Salman Khan Net Worth 2022

Though his fee may not be Rs 1000cr, his net worth for 2022 is surely more than that. Wondering how much? Well, according to various online reports, Bhaijaan’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 2900 crore making his one of the richest celebrities of Bollywood. A report in MensXP says that Salman Khan earns Rs 1.01 crore daily. Pretty huge, isn’t it?

His Fee For Movies & Brand Endorsements

Bhaijaan is among the top paid actors in India today. His remuneration is Rs 100 crore plus (including share profits from total revenue). He became the first actor to get Rs 130 crore as acting fees in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai. Pinkvilla says that the actor had gets 60 to 70% of the total profits from his films.

Reportedly, Salman Khan charges Rs. 4 crores to Rs. 10 crores per ad.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a cameo in Chiranjeevi‘s God Father and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. His show Bigg Boss 16 is set to premiere on October 1.