Bigg Boss 16: First female wild card contestant is…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is turning interesting now. Not just fights and fun, twists and turns, but even love is in the air of the BB house as Tina Datta finally confessed that she likes Shalin Bhanot. On the other hand, in a shocking move last night Bigg Boss fired Shiv Thakare from the captain’s position and hired ‘most mischievous’ contestant Archana Gautam as the new captain of the house.

Sreejita De To Return On Bigg Boss 16?

While we await to see how tables are going to turn under Archana’s captaincy, we hear that makers are gearing up for the first wild card entry. Speculations are rife that eliminated contestant Sreejita De will be making an entry as a wild card contestant after Diwali i.e., in the upcoming week.

For the unversed, Sreejita got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 in the second week itself after failing to impress the audience. It seems like makers are planning to give her a second chance to prove herself on national TV.

Apart from Sreejita, rumours have it that Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant Ridhima Pandit’s entry is also on the cards. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Host Salman Khan Down With Dengue

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will not be seen hosting this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes as the actor is down with severe dengue. Karan Johar, who hosted Bigg Boss OTT’s debut will be seen taking over BB 16 stage.