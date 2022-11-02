Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig fired as captain of the house

Mumbai: Housemate Gautam Vig has been fired by Bigg Boss as the captain in the 16th season of the controversial reality show.

In the upcoming episode, the voice of Bigg Boss will be heard telling Gautam that he has been removed as the captain of the house.

He is heard saying: “The reason you wanted to be the captain is the reason it is being taken from you.”

Bigg Boss’s voice is then heard telling Gautam that he neglected co-housemate Soundarya Sharma speaking only in english, which is not acceptable in the house as the show is in Hindi.

The voice of Bigg Boss is also heard telling hi that in his whole captainship he only focussed on Soundarya and not the entire house.

Currently, in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shaleen Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahhluwalia among many others can be seen.