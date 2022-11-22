Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig reveals winner, TOP 3 finalists names

Mumbai: One of the popular celebrities of Bigg Boss 16, Gautam Vig became the first male contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show. He bid farewell to the housemates on Sunday. After coming out of the house, the actor spilled beans on some interesting topics like the top 3 finalists and ‘fake persons’ inside the house.

Top 3 According to Gautam Vig

In a conversation with Colors, Gautam said that he feels Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam will be in the top 3. He also said Shiv Thakare has the best strategy among all contestants in BB 16. Gautam even went on to call Shiv as ‘Mastermind’ of the house.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Gautam also revealed that Shiv Thakare has a very good chance to win the show. He said, “Shiv Thakare is a smart player. But the big factor is that there are people inside the house who want him to win and will support him for the same without any hesitation. No one can stop him if his friends group maintain this level of support. Another big point is that he is good at influencing people.”

Shiv Thakare has a lot of fan following in India and he is also the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. His fandom is only growing with each passing day because of the way he is playing his game.

Archana Gautam, on the other hand, is considered the ‘entertainer’ of the house. Meanwhile, Abdu’s popularity since day 1 is known to all. His friendly nature and warm personality are loved by millions.