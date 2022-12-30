Bigg Boss 16: Here are names of 2 new wild card contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16, which is set to enter fourth month, is seeing a lot of drama, ugly fights, friendships, love and laughter. To make the ongoing season more exciting, makers are planning to add more participants as wildcard entries in the house. Two names are popping up on internet, scroll down to find out.

Buzz has it that re-entry of two eliminated contestants is on cards again. Yes, you read that right! After Sreejita De, Gori Nagori who was the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16 is likely to bounce back on the show as a wild card contestant.

Ankit Gupta To Return To Bigg Boss 16?

Another name that is being speculated is of Ankit Gupta. Well, Ankit got eliminated by the housemates due to his ‘least’ contribution in the game. He was removed from the controversial reality show last week. Makers are likely to bring him back on fans demand. “BB GET ANKIT AS WILDCARD” is also trending on Twitter with over 1M tweets and counting.

However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

If this piece of information turns out to be true, then it is going to be exciting to see how these personalities change the dynamics in Bigg Boss 16. It will be interesting to see how these two new speculated wild card contestants shake things up in the Bigg Boss house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.