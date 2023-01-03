Bigg Boss 16: Housemates plot to evict Priyanka from show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting every day as it slowly sails towards the finale. Fans are leaving no chance to make sure their favourite contestant lifts the winner’s trophy and social media trends prove this fact. After Vikkas‘ elimination last week, contestants who are left in the race are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and others.

While all the participants are trying to put their best foot forwards in order to impress fans and stay in the show, Priyanka is one contestant who has been ruling the votes and support with maximum numbers since the beginning of the show. She has acquired a huge fan following outside who are rooting for her to win the show. However, it seems like housemates has something else in their minds.

A recent statement by Sajid Khan about Priyanka Choudhary has caught her fans’ eyeballs. In one of the recent episodes, the controversial filmmaker was heard saying, “Saare fasad ki jad ye Priyanka hai. Isse root se nikalo (evict). All the branches (Shalin, Tina & Sreejita) will automatically fall.” It seems like the ‘mandali’ is planning to remove Priyanka, who is the strongest of all, from the game.

Mandali (or family) is planning to EVICT #PriyankaChaharChoudhary



Sajid Khan (alleged leader of Mandali) says, "Saare fasad ki jad ye Priyanka hai. Isse root se nikalo (evict). All the branches (Shalin, Tina & Sreejita) will automatically fall."



Itna kauf Priyanka se 😺 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 2, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants

Let us tell you that Priyanka is safe from nominations this week. Contestants who got into danger zone for the upcoming eliminations round are — Sumbul, Archana, Tina, Sajid, Sreejita, Soundarya and Shalin. Stan, Priyanka, Abdu are safe along with the captain Shiv Thakare.

Who do you think will walk out of Bigg Boss 16 this week? Comment below.