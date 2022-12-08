Bigg Boss 16: List of 6 new contestants, photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a huge hype among the audience. Fans are left perplexed as the show witnessed no eviction in the last two weeks. So audience, gear up for some drama-packed episodes in the upcoming weeks as the makers are eager to introduce not one but more than three wild card entries to the show.

While we got a glimpse of two wild card contestants of Salman Khan‘s show — Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala, the other contestants who are rumoured to join them would be Shiv Thakare’s ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap and TV actor Rohan Gandotra. Check out the list of all new contestants who are likely to be seen in Bigg Boss 16’s house in the upcoming episodes.

Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Entry 2022

1. Sreejita De

2. Vikkas Manaktala

3. Veena Jagtap

4. Rohan Gandotra

5. Kushagre Dua

6. Namish Taneja

An official confirmation about Veena, Rohan, Kushagre and Namish is still awaited.