Bigg Boss 16: Makers plan to remove Sumbul Touqeer from finale?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 finale is around the corner and fans are excited to know who will make it to the top spots and grab the coveted trophy this year. In a sad move, one unlucky contestant among the present top 7 will have to walk out of the show this week, just a few days before the finale. Fear of elimination looms over the contestants as the Weekend Ka Vaar nears.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants

According to sources, the three contestants who got nominated for the upcoming elimination round are —

MC Stan

Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan to get evicted?

As per loyal viewers of the show, Sumbul has a high chance of getting evicted from BB 16 this week if elimination takes place. It is being said that Stan and Shiv have more fan support than Sumbul. Also, many viewers are saying that Sumbul deserved to be in the finals but not Nimrit, calling the latter a ‘fixed’ and ‘biased’ finalist of the show.

