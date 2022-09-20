Bigg Boss 16: Makers remove Munawar Faruqui from show’s list?

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is expected to begin from October 1 with a bang. The show is already winning audience attention much before its premiere, thanks to its first teaser and the tentative list of contestants which has some really interesting names from the television industry. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is one among them.

Munawar won millions of hearts with his stint in Ekta Kapoor’s show Lock Upp where he emerged as the winner of the debut season. In no time, he became one of the most-talked about celebrities of telly ville. His fans were left super-excited when his name popped up in the Bigg Boss 16 list. Viewers were eager to see him in another captive reality show. It was also said that Munawar is 101% confirmed to take part in Salman Khan’s show and has already signed the dotted lines.

However, latest buzz on social media suggests that Munawar is not yet confirmed for Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right! A few social media pages are saying that makers are not really keen in roping Munawar as the contestant because of controversial image and the drama around his recent stand-up comedy show in Hyderabad.

They are scared of his popularity and personality. They know if he enters he vl take the trophy hands down . N colors have no strong contestant to overpower him. In a gladiator arena he is only strongest player right now. — Hana (@Hana04695776) September 19, 2022

Popular Twitter handle Bigg Boss Tak also tweeted, “Munawar Faruqui is not confirmed for Bigg Boss 16. From what I’ve heard from my source, he is unlikely to join BB16. There were chances of him to join BB as compensation of KKK. Munuwar is still interested however the channel is doubtful to cast him Day1, maybe later as wildcard.”

Munawar Faruqui is not confirmed for Bigg Boss 16



From what I've heard from my source, he is unlikely to join BB16. There were chances of him to join BB as compensation of KKK. Munuwar is still interested however the channel is doubtful to cast him Day1, maybe later as wildcard. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2022

Well, only time will tell whether the channel will bring Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 16 or not. Let’s wait and watch.

