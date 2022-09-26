Bigg Boss 16: Makers reveal faces of two contestants [Photos]

Mumbai: Ardent fans of ‘Bigg Boss’, one of the biggest reality shows, are sitting with bated breath for its upcoming 16th season which is set to arrive on October 1. Like every year, several popular celebrities will be seen getting locked inside the Salman Khan‘s show this edition too.
As Bigg Boss 16 is slowly sailing towards its premiere, makers are leaving no stone unturned to increase the excitement among the audience by sharing back-to-back promos.
Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants
Taking to social media, Colors TV recently released the first two contestants of the show. However, they did not revealed the names and the celebrities’ faces were hidden with a mask. Fans were asked to guess the names and according to buzz, they are Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Chandani Sharma and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig. Check out their pictures below.
Bigg Boss 16 Tentative Contestants List
- Munawar Faruqui
- Just Sul
- Sreejita De
- Sumbul Touqeer
- Surbhi Jyoti
- Vivian Dsena
- Kanika Mann