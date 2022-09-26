Bigg Boss 16: Makers reveal faces of two contestants [Photos]

Mumbai: Ardent fans of ‘Bigg Boss’, one of the biggest reality shows, are sitting with bated breath for its upcoming 16th season which is set to arrive on October 1. Like every year, several popular celebrities will be seen getting locked inside the Salman Khan‘s show this edition too.

As Bigg Boss 16 is slowly sailing towards its premiere, makers are leaving no stone unturned to increase the excitement among the audience by sharing back-to-back promos.

Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants

Taking to social media, Colors TV recently released the first two contestants of the show. However, they did not revealed the names and the celebrities’ faces were hidden with a mask. Fans were asked to guess the names and according to buzz, they are Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Chandani Sharma and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig. Check out their pictures below.

Kaun hain ye? 🤔Can you Guess this contestant? 😉 pic.twitter.com/0gQraxoiu5 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 25, 2022

Breaking! First Contestant is revealed on ColorsTv Insta Story.



As we revealed earlier, Gautam Vig is officially confirmed now.



His favorite contestants of Bigg Boss is Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/g4JVOmk2Fb — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 24, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 Tentative Contestants List

Munawar Faruqui

Just Sul

Sreejita De

Sumbul Touqeer

Surbhi Jyoti

Vivian Dsena

Kanika Mann

