Bigg Boss 16: Meet India’s top favorite contestant who might win

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is undoubtedly creating ripples on internet. The contestants, their ugly fights, drama and everything that is happening inside the house has become a solid topic of discussion among fans. Among all, one contestant is who managing to win hearts with his every move is Abdu Rozik.

Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ in the Bigg Boss house, has become everyone’s favourite ever since he entered Salman Khan’s show. He is often hailed as the cutest contestant in BB’s history and is widely loved by all for his warm personality. Many are even rooting for him to win the show.

Bigg Boss 16 Top 5

In a latest list of BB 16’s Most Liked Contestants by the Ormax Media, Abdu Rozik managed to top the list again as he continues to rule the hearts. Abdu is followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta. Check out the list below.

