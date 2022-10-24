Bigg Boss 16: Meet India’s top favorite contestant who might win

Abdu Rozik is ruling over the hearts of Bigg Boss 16 audience

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 24th October 2022 11:59 am IST
Bigg Boss 16: Meet India's top favorite contestant who might win
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik (Twitter)

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is undoubtedly creating ripples on internet. The contestants, their ugly fights, drama and everything that is happening inside the house has become a solid topic of discussion among fans. Among all, one contestant is who managing to win hearts with his every move is Abdu Rozik.

Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ in the Bigg Boss house, has become everyone’s favourite ever since he entered Salman Khan’s show. He is often hailed as the cutest contestant in BB’s history and is widely loved by all for his warm personality. Many are even rooting for him to win the show.

Bigg Boss 16 Top 5

In a latest list of BB 16’s Most Liked Contestants by the Ormax Media, Abdu Rozik managed to top the list again as he continues to rule the hearts. Abdu is followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta. Check out the list below.

MS Education Academy

What’s your take on Abdu Rozik’s game in Bigg Boss 16? Comment your thoughts below.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button