Bigg Boss 16: Nikki Tamboli reveals top 2 finalists names?

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 16 slowly moves towards the finale, it is set to open a whole box of twists in the upcoming episodes. The controversial show is currently in its 4th month. and makers are leaving no chance to keep a hold of viewers’ attention.

Bigg Boss 16 Top 2

12 contestants are still in the race and are putting their best foot forward to impress the audience and stay in the show till the finale. Fans and various media portals are already conducting polls online. Social media is buzzing with the discussion about finalists and who will win the coveted trophy. Celebrities too are putting out their predictions increasing the excitement level among the viewers.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli too shared her opinion and revealed her favourite contestants. According to the YouTube channel Filmy Ganta (a channel dedicated to Bigg Boss news), Nikki sees Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the strong top 2 finalists of BB 16. Check out Rubina Dilaik’s opinion below.

Shiv Thakare (Twitter) Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Twitter)

Contestants who got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 so far are —

Manya Singh

Gautam Vig

Gori Nagori

Ankit Gupta

Vikkas Manaktala

What are your thoughts on Nikki’s top 2? Doo you also think they deserve those positions? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.