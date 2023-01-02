Bigg Boss 16: Rubina Dilaik’s major hint about WINNER, see name

Mumbai: The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is still over a month away and fans are already curious to know which contestant will take home the trophy this year. Some of the strong contestants who are likely to reach the finale are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner

Amid this excitement, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s statement is grabbing the attention. According to the YouTube channel Filmy Ganta (a channel dedicated to Bigg Boss news), Rubina sees Priyanka Choudhary as the potential winner of Bigg Boss 16. She reportedly thinks the Udaariyan actress has what it takes to win the show.

It is noteworthy that Priyanka has been winning the hearts of the viewers since day 1 of the Salman Khan-hosted show for her determination and strong personality. Many people think that she has a clear vision and she doesn’t let anything get in the way of achieving her goals.

Top 2 Contestants

Regarding the top 2, Rubina believes Shiv Thakare and Priyanka, the two strongest contestants, might reach the top positions.

Rubina Dilaik’s comments have sparked speculation among fans of the show and ‘Priyanka Paltan’, who are now wondering if the actress could be the one to take home the prize. Her strong performance on the show thus far has undoubtedly made her a contender for the title.

What’s your take on Rubina’s comments? Is Priyanka Choudhary the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.