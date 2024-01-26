Bigg Boss 16: Pic of Ankita holding winner’s trophy goes viral

Mumbai: With the highly awaited Bigg Boss 17 finale just around the corner on Sunday, January 28, viewers are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the announcement of this season’s winner among the top 5 finalists. Although Munawar Faruqui is leading in polls and voting trends, the air is thick with uncertainty as anything can happen in the last moments.

Adding to the buzz, a fan-made photo circulating on social media depicts Ankita Lokhande holding a Bigg Boss trophy. However, keen-eyed fans quickly recognized the original image featuring Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, with Ankita’s face seamlessly swapped in.

While the image is merely a clever photoshop creation, it has ignited excitement and discussions among fans.

Despite the fan frenzy, a majority of viewers seem to doubt Ankita Lokhande’s chances of winning Bigg Boss 17. Various polls and Google votings suggest that she may not even secure a spot in the top 3.

As the grand finale night approaches, the suspense continues to build, leaving everyone curious about the final outcome on this season’s Bigg Boss stage. Who do you think will win BB 17? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 finale.