Bigg Boss 16 Ranks: Priyanka Choudhary removed from TOP 2

Mumbai: With lots of gossips, drama, fun and more, Bigg Boss 16 is getting spicy everyday. Makers are introducing new twists every week to add more masala to the Salman Khan-hosted show. Currently, 12 contestants are locked inside the house and among all, one name is trending all over the internet is of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She has been ruling not just the game, but also all polls and ranking lists on internet.

Every week, a popular media agency – Ormax Media releases a top 5 ranks list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants. What caught our attention is Priyanka’s position in their ranking lists for past few weeks. While the actress has consistently performed well in the rankings list of other popular social media pages (The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak), we saw her hardly in top 2 in the Ormax’s list. Their latest ranks goes as follows.

Abdu Rozik

MC Stan

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

Tina Datta

Going by the comments section under their new Instagram post, it seems like even social media users are not happy with their ranking list. Bigg Boss 16 fans are saying that ‘ShivYanka’ (Priyanka and Shiv Thakare) deserve to be in top 2.

