‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sajid Khan will not be ousted from the show

Mumbai: Ever since filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped into ‘Bigg Boss 16’, controversies have shrouded the reality show. There were reports claiming that the #MeToo accused will be shown the exit door in the coming week, however, new reports say that he will remain in the house.

Sajid has been accused of sexual misconduct by many including Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Kanishka Soni, and Sherlyn Chopra. He has been accused of sexual assault allegations which include flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Earlier reports stated that Colors has decided to oust Sajid while Salman Khan continued to fight as he has a good bond with his sister Farah Khan. The report by Times Of India on October 13 claimed that Sajid will have to make his exit from the reality show within a week.

However, a reports by “Koimoi.com” stated that these are just rumours.

A source told Koimoi.com: “All these are mere rumours and there’s no truth to it. There’s no truth in Sajid Khan getting ousted from Bigg Boss 16’s house, he’s there for the show & will only get out following the rules of it if he gets eliminated at any given time. All these rumours have been spread as personal vendetta against him.”