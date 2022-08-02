Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s fee, date, contestants list, & more

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited reality shows of the year, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to roll soon and fans can’t wait to see what this season will bring for them. Just like every season, buzz about the contestant list has kept them at the edge of their seats. While we all wait for an official confirmation from the makers, let’s have a quick look at all the updates about the upcoming season that are surfacing on internet.

The 16th season of the controversial reality show is likely to go on air in October, 2022. Makers are already in talks with several celebrities to take part in the show. According to Bigg Boss Tak, a Twitter handle dedicated to Bigg Boss, BB 16 will begin from October 1.

Theme and house photos

Several online reports suggested that Bigg Boss 16 will have ‘aqua’ theme this year. An Instagram handle that shares regular updates on Bigg Boss shared leaked photos from the sets of BB 16 claiming that it’s the first look of the sets of the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List

The tentative contestants list include:

Sanaya Irani

Mohit Sehgal

Disha Parmar

Vivian Dsena

Prachi Desai

Ankita Lokhande

Anjali Arora

Saisha Shinde

Kanika Mann

Munawar Faruqui

Deepika Singh

Karan Patel

Shiney Ahuja

Salman Khan’s Remuneration For Bigg Boss 16

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will return as the controversial reality show’s host with his swag for the upcoming season. Every year, much before the episodes rule out, Salman’s fee for hosting the reality show is the one thing that grabs headlines.

And his remuneration for the new season will blow away your mind! Well, if the latest reports are to be believed, Salman has demanded a whopping pay hike i.e., three times more that what he got for 15th season. For the unversed, he reportedly charged Rs 350cr for the entire season last year.

If the reports turn out to be true, then Salman Khan is likely to take over 1000cr for hosting BB 16. There’s no official word on it yet.

Celebrities who rejected the upcoming season

Divyanka Tripathi

Sriti Jha

Shivangi Joshi

Jennifer Winget

Arjun Bijlani

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.