‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot throws around furniture, demands his exit

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shalin Bhanot demanded a voluntary exit from the show and said that he wants to talk to Bigg Boss.

He threw around the furniture inside the house and got emotional during a spat invovling Vikkas Manaktala, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

An argument in the kitchen between Vikkas and Archana turned into a physical fight with the two pushing each other and resulting in hot water being splashed on Priyanka. Shalin, who is their close friend, got emotional and started throwing the furniture and asked Bigg Boss to open the door.

Although, Priyanka and Vikkas said that the water was hot, Archana claimed that it was not and she never threw it on them. In fact, she was only moving the vessels. Vikkas continued to taunt Archana, while she asked him to top barking like a dog. He gave her back by saying that she can go and tell her father the same thing.

Archana reacted saying: “Baap pe mat jaa! Baap bhi nahi ban sakta tu toh (Don’t go to the father! You can’t even become a father).”

Later, Vikkas challenged Archana to hit him, but she responded by saying that she respects Bigg Boss. Priyanka also got into an argument with Archana and threatened to slap her.

According to the latest buzz, Salman Khan will discuss the behaviour of Vikkas and Archana on Weekend Ka Vaar. He will reportedly decide who deserves to be eliminated between the two. He might also talk about Shalin’s willingness to exit the show.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.