Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare loses TTF, removed from finale race?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been full of surprises since its premiere, and the latest twist has left fans in shock. Contestant Shiv Thakare, who was considered a strong contender for the finale, has lost his Ticket To Finale in yesterday’s episode. He got nominated for this week’s elimination round which puts him in danger zone ahead of the finale. However, his journey doesn’t ends their as he still has all chance to grab a spot in top.

Shiv Thakare is known for his calm and composed nature, as well as his strategic gameplay. He has been a fan favorite since day 1 and fans still are expecting him to be in the top 2. Apart from Shiv, Stan and Sumbul have also been nominated this week. The Imlie actress is having high chances of getting evicted next, ending her journey in Bigg Boss 16 at 7th position.

If she gets eliminated, Stan and Shiv will enter straight into the finals along with other four finalist of the show — Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

With only a few days left until the finale, the competition is heating up and tensions are running high. The remaining contestants are fighting to secure their place in the finale, and the elimination of Sumbul is going to add an unexpected twist to the competition.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.