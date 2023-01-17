Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s photos with trophy go viral

Mumbai: Shiv Thakare, one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 16, is being loved by millions for his strong sense of determination in the game. He has consistently been one of the front-runners ever since day 1 on Salman Khan-hosted show. Fans just love the way he showcases his personality and how he always stands up for what he believes in.

Several loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 16 and even celebrities are rooting for Shiv Thakare in top 3. Ahead of finale, which is likely to take place in February second week, several photos of Shiv holding BB winner’s trophy are surfacing online. Before jumping onto the conclusion, let us tell you that pictures are from Shiv’s victory in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. He was crowned as the winner of the second season in 2019. Check out the images below.

Fans of the Hindi version are now expressing their desire to see Shiv Thakare holding the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 16 soon.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 has got its top 9 deserving contestants of the season who will be battling against each other in the final leg. The much-awaited Ticket To Finale race has begun and Nimrit is the current captain of the house.

Four contestants who nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma.

