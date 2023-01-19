Bigg Boss 16: First Ticket To Finale goes to…

Mumbai: India’s most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has reached its final stages, and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the name of first Ticket to Finale winner. Whoever wins the task will be the first contestant to secure a spot in the finale.

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale Winner

According to sources close to the show, the first Ticket to Finale battle is between Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia. Both of them strong contenders and whoever wins will be the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16. Both Nimrit and Shiv have made a strong impression on viewers with their impressive performances in the various challenges and tasks.

It remains to be seen who will ultimately win the first Ticket to Finale. The final result will be announced on the upcoming episodes of the show, and fans are eagerly awaiting to know who will secure the spot in finale week.

Nominated Contestants

Meanwhile, the contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Soundarya is likely to walk out of the show this week as per latest voting trends results.

