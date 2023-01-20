Fans excited over NEW pic of Shiv Thakare as Bigg Boss 16 winner

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has now entered the most thrilling stage. A couple of weeks more and the show will get its winner of the season. Few contestants who are making waves among fans are — Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia. Others too are battling hard to impress the audience and stay in the game.

Recently, Shiv Thakare’s old photos from his Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 victory resurfaced online. And now, a new fan-made photo of Shiv where he is seen holding a Bigg Boss 16 trophy is going viral on social media. Though it is just a photo-shopped image, fans are going gaga over the same and wishing it to turn to real moment soon. Check it out below.

Fans have taken to the comment section to express their excitement over Shiv Thakare’s viral pic, with many praising him for his honesty and determination. One fan wrote, “Shiv Thakare has proven that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. He is an inspiration to us all.” Another fan said, “Shiv Thakare is a true champion and a deserving winner of Bigg Boss 16.”

Shiv Thakare is considered a strong contender for the title. His consistency and the way he is playing the game is proving his mettle and it might make him the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

What’s your take on this? Will Shiv Thakare win BB 16? Comment below.

