Priyanka’s game over? Bigg Boss 16 Top 2 race is between…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been a rollercoaster ride for both the contestants and the viewers. With so many twists and turns ever week, it’s been a thrilling journey to watch the contestants fight for their positions. And now, it seems that the competition is about to get even more intense after Ticket To Finale task announcement and fans are eagerly awaiting to find out who will be crowned the winner of this season.

The top two contestants as per viewers, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare have been giving it their all in the competition and have proven themselves to be worthy contenders for the ultimate prize. Loyal audience and several celebrities too are predicting that Priyanka and Shiv are going to be top 2.

However, it seems like there’s a twist in the tale now. As per few viewers, Priyanka is slowly loosing her track in the game post Ankit Gupta’s exit. Many are saying that she has only become a ‘puppet’ of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. She is being accused to not focussing on her individual game.

Priyanka's Game is Totally over now

She is baby sitter of Shalin & Tina and only shouting.. hell irritating #ShivThakare & #MCStan are top 2 confirmed 👍@MCStanOfficial & @ShivThakare9 are entertaining the whole episode and loved their vibes & comics#BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/NN1P0S7JG5 — Zinglin (@ItsZinglins) January 16, 2023

Several netizens are saying that the final top 2 race is going to between MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s loyal fans are coming out in her support and are hailing her as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

In your dreams pagal . Priyanka is gonna win wait and watch — Manraj Singh (@ManrajS05061147) January 18, 2023

All are talking & targeting Priyanka,All verses Priyanka so #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is winner of #BiggBoss for sure,Stan insulted women many times, so women insulter can't be winner or in top 2, his abusive language will not make him winner and all Mandali was under Sajid #BB16 — Rithvik Asha Web (@AshvikRithAsha) January 16, 2023

Shiv In Promo – Priyanka Ko Lagta Hai Ki Trophy Uski Hi Hai..



Bhai Lagta Nahi Hai Trophy Sach Me Uski Hi Hai… — Aarti_14 (@aartiofficial_) January 16, 2023

What’s your take on this? Will Priyanka Choudhary try to impress the audience once again? Is she the deserving contestant in top 2? Comment below.

