Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya eliminated, check her total earnings

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, contestant Soundarya Sharma got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. She currently out of the show and her eviction is expected to air in the upcoming episodes. Her journey on the show came to an end after receiving the lowest number of votes from viewers.

Other three contestants who were in danger zone along with Soundarya were — Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Soundarya Sharma had been a strong contender in the competition, having won several challenges and earning the respect of her fellow contestants and the viewers. Her journey in Bigg Boss 16 ended in week 16, just a few days before finale of the show.

Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss 16 Fee

Let’s quickly have a look at how much Soundarya Sharma earned from BB 16 during her stint. According to reports, she charged Rs 3-4L per week from the makers. So, for 16 weeks, her total remuneration stands at around Rs 48L to 64L.

Post Soundarya Sharma’s elimination, Bigg Boss 16 gets its deserving top 8. The competition continues to heat up, with only a few contestants remaining. Fans will have to tune in to find out who will be the next to be eliminated and who will be crowned the ultimate winner of the show.

What’s your take on Soundarya Sharma’s elimination on Bigg Boss 16? Comment below

