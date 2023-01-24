Bigg Boss 16: Tejasswi Prakash reveals WINNER name, check here

Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 16 will soon get its winner. According to speculations that are floating on the internet, the grand finale is likely to take place on the 11th and 12th of February.

Eight strong contestants who are left in the race of BB 16 are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Mc Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Ahead of the finale, former Bigg Boss contestants and popular personalities from the film industry are discussing constantly BB 16 and its contestants on social media. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash too shared her opinion about the winner and finalists of the ongoing season.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner

According to the YouTube channel Filmy Ganta (a channel dedicated to Bigg Boss news), Tejasswi thinks Priyanka Choudhary could win Bigg Boss 16 by a huge margin considering her strong gameplay. Speaking about the top 5 finalists, she thinks Shiv, Priyanka, MC Stan, Sumbul and Nimrit will make it to the list.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Journey

Priyanka appears to be the fans’ hot favourite contestant since day 1. Fans have supported her consistently and with loyalty through all her ups and downs. The actress has been winning hearts and votes with her fearless personality inside the house. Her chemistry with former BB 16 contestant Ankit Gupta too was loved by the masses.

What’s your take on Tejasswi Prakash’s prediction? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.