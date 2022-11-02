Bigg Boss 16: Viewers predict WINNER, check name here

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been a whole bundle of entertainment thanks to conflicts, friendships, love, drama and everything else. Post Sreeijita De and Manya Singh‘s elimination, 14 contestants are left on the show — MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others.

The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show will soon complete its first month. BB 16 has still long way to go and the finale is expected sometime around January next year. Fans are already curious to know which contestant will grab the trophy this year.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner Prediction

Buzz on social media suggests that Priyanka might win Bigg Boss 16. Loyal watchers of the show are terming her as the ‘true winner material’. For the unversed, Priyanka Choudhary is one of the most-loved contestants of the show who is doing exceptionally well and giving a lot of gripping content since day 1. The way she has been voicing his opinions is being loved by his fans outside.

However, with new twists and turns, tables have been turning inside Bigg Boss 16 everyweek and only time will tell which strong contestant will grab the coveted of this season.

What’s your take on Priyanka Choudhary’s game in Bigg Boss 16? Comment your opinion below.