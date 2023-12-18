Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan says Munawar’s ’gunaah’ is ‘lying, two-timing

Mumbai: Ayesha Khan, who is all set to enter in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house, spoke about her past with Munawar Faruqui, and said that his sins include lying and two-timing among many other things.

Talking to IANS about the “sins” he has committed, Ayesha said: “He had lied. Two-timing is a small word. I don’t know how many ‘timings’ he has done. This is the information that I have. That I know of. He used to talk to so many girls… You are saying ‘I love you’ to one and to another you are saying ‘You are worth marrying’, you are also saying ‘don’t leave me and go’ to someone else.”

She then revealed about Munawar.

“I don’t know if this is right or wrong information, but apparently before going to the show, he had sent a proposal for marriage. So, Gunaah ka list nikaalungi toh fir… aesai aesai shabd use kiye hai ki allah hi malik hai,” said the social media influencer.

It was after an explosive podcast interview Ayesha gave about Munawar that made headlines. She spoke about him lying about his breakup and how he found her worth marrying.

However, Ayesha has cleared the grounds that they were never in a “committed relationship” and revealed the reason for it.

“He’s not my ex to make it clear for everybody. We never were in a committed relationship. The reason being from my side was that I thought it would not be right for my career in that phase to be committed. When this talk about relationships was happening two things were happening simultaneously.”

She shared that Munawar had claimed that he had just broken up.

“First was his breakup, according to him it was just three four months to it… He was in a public relationship. And I personally don’t want to be in a public thing and this was the reason.”

“His reason was that he was not mentally and physically ready to be in a relationship. Because in his last relationship, which he lied about that he had broken up…. In the show he is saying he has a girlfriend… What he told me was that he had broken up.”

She added: “So he said he wasn’t ready to give his 100 per cent in a relationship.”

Would she like to mend things with Munawar if he apologises?

“I don’t want to keep any kind of relationship with him. I don’t want to be a friend or anything in the future with him. I think there are so many things that you can’t say on national television because it is so deep. He has a family and so do I. These talks can ruin families and I don’t want to say anything that affects our families,” she replied.

She even shared the reason why she wanted to enter the show as a wild card.

Ayesha said before entering the Colors show: “I had given a podcast interview where I had talked about a ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant (Munawar Faruqui) during the podcast. We had no idea that it would fire up so much. But the thing I was talking about, I had thought about before when it happened that I’ll make a public announcement about it.”

“But I couldn’t find the right way and whatever happened this he has taken advantage of his public image and done. The lies he said to me and the ones that he has said are on national TV.”

“So, I feel that it would be better that I go on the show and talk about it. So that people can hear out both sides and understand the entire incident and come out with a decision.”