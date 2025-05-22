Adnan Sami’s message to son Azaan who lives in Pakistan

Mumbai: Singer Adnan Sami, who is of Pakistani descent and formally became an Indian citizen in 2016, has wished his son Azaan a heartfelt happy birthday, and expressed immense pride in his growth as an artist and a person.

Adnan took to Instagram, where he wrote about Azaan, whom he shared with actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

He wrote: Happy Birthday to my extraordinary son Azaan! As I celebrate another year of your life, my heart overflows with pride and love for the incredible artist and musician you’ve become. Most importantly, it fills my heart with warmth to see how beautiful you have become as a person…”

Despite the physical distance, he celebrates their deep bond and admires Azaan’s achievements and resilience.

Adnan wrote: “Though distance separates us physically, your presence in my heart remains unwavering. I’m constantly amazed by your talent, dedication, and resilience.”

“The fact that you’ve achieved so much in this short span of time despite being apart only strengthens the unbreakable bond we share – blood truly is thicker than water. I’m cheering you on from afar, and beaming with pride at every milestone.

Adnan said that he loves his son more than words can express.

“May your birthday be as bright and beautiful as your spirit. Here’s to another year of pursuing your passions, spreading your light, and making your mark on the world. I love you more than words can express.Happy Birthday bachay!”

Adnan married Zeba in 1993, with whom he had a son named Azaan Sami Khan. They divorced after three years. In 2001, Sami married Dubai-based Arab Sabah Galadari. This was his second marriage and Sabah’s second marriage as well; this relationship also ended in divorce, a year-and-a-half later.

In 2008, his wife Sabah returned to Mumbai, remarried him and began living with him, but the marriage only lasted one year, after which Sabah filed for divorce again.

In 2010, Adnan married Roya, the daughter of a retired diplomat and army general. He first met Roya in India during her visit in 2010 and proposed to her after some time. In 2017, he became a father to a daughter, Medina Sami Khan.